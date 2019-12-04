Brewers' Justin Grimm: Invited to Brewers camp
Grimm signed a minor-league contract with the Brewers on Wednesday.
The 31-year-old will receive an invitation to big-league camp as part of the deal. He's not particularly likely to win a job this spring, as he didn't pitch in the big leagues last year and had a 10.38 ERA in 17.1 innings at the major-league level in 2018.
