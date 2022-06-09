Brosseau (ankle) has resumed jogging, taking swings and throwing, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Brosseau has been on the 10-day injured list with a right ankle sprain since June 3, and he's hopeful that he'll be able to return sometime during the Brewers' upcoming series against the Mets, which begins Tuesday. The Brewers have been cautious when bringing players back from the injured list this year, but Brosseau is pushing to return to game action sooner rather than later. Once he's healthy, the 28-year-old should provide utility depth for Milwaukee.
More News
-
Brewers' Mike Brosseau: Lands on IL with sprained ankle•
-
Brewers' Mike Brosseau: Dealing with ankle issue•
-
Brewers' Mike Brosseau: Swats solo shot in win•
-
Brewers' Mike Brosseau: Recalled by Milwaukee•
-
Brewers' Mike Brosseau: Optioned to Nashville•
-
Brewers' Mike Brosseau: Draws sixth start of season•