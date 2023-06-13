Tapia agreed to a major-league contract with the Brewers on Tuesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

After being released by the Red Sox on Sunday, Tapia will latch on with Milwaukee and join the team ahead of Tuesday's game against the Twins. The 29-year-old outfielder is slashing .264/.333/.368 with 10 RBI through 96 plate appearances this season. He'll provide the Brewers with additional outfield depth and could receive a fair amount of plate appearances against righties (.815 OPS vs RHP).