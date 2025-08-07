default-cbs-image
The Brewers sent Zastryzny (ribs) to Triple-A Nashville on Thursday to begin a rehab assignment.

Zastryzny was pulled off his initial rehab assignment in late July following a setback with his rib stress reaction, but he's been cleared for game action again. The lefty reliever should be ready to rejoin the Brewers bullpen around mid-August if he can avoid another setback.

