Brewers' Rob Zastryzny: Resuming rehab assignment
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Brewers sent Zastryzny (ribs) to Triple-A Nashville on Thursday to begin a rehab assignment.
Zastryzny was pulled off his initial rehab assignment in late July following a setback with his rib stress reaction, but he's been cleared for game action again. The lefty reliever should be ready to rejoin the Brewers bullpen around mid-August if he can avoid another setback.
