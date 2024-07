Zastryzny will serve as the Brewers' opening pitcher in Monday's game in Colorado.

Zastryzny will be making his first appearance with the Brewers, as he was called up from Triple-A Nashville on Saturday but went unused out of the bullpen in Milwaukee's final two games of the weekend against the Cubs. Bryse Wilson is slated to work as a bulk reliever once Zastryzny exits the contest, likely after pitching an inning or two.