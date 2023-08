Tellez went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI in Friday's win over the Padres.

Tellez ripped a three-run homer in the third inning and alter tacked on an RBI single. Between poor performance and a length stint on the injured list, it was his first long ball since May 22. During that 38-game homerless drought, he posted a brutal .160/.215/.200 slash line. Tellez now owns a .686 OPS with 41 RBI and 13 home runs through 82 games.