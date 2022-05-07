Tellez went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI in Friday's 6-3 win over Atlanta.

The 27-year-old slugger continues to rake. Tellez has multiple hits in three straight games and five of his last 10, and over that stretch he's slashing .378/.452/.838 with four homers and 16 RBI. While he will still sit against the occasional lefty, Tellez appears to have seized the starting first base job for Milwaukee, and his path to everyday at-bats got clearer after Keston Hiura was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Friday.