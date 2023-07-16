Tellez (forearm) suffered a fractured left ring finger while shagging a fly ball Saturday and will be sidelined for another 3-to-4 weeks, at a minimum, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Tellez appeared set to return from the injury list Tuesday after turning the page on an inflamed right forearm. However, he's been set back by a stroke of bad luck after injuring the ring finger during batting practice and requiring 17 stitches for a torn nail bed. Manager Craig Counsell suggested the Brewers will continue to lean on Owen Miller heavily at first base in the weeks ahead.