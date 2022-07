Tellez went 2-for-4 with a walk, two home runs and six RBI in Wednesday's 10-4 win over the Twins.

The slugging first baseman launched a pair of three-run blasts, one off Chris Archer in the first inning and the second off Jharel Cotton in the fourth to carry the Brewers to their fifth win in six games coming out of the All-Star break. Tellez is batting only .182 (14-for-77) in July, but he's connected on five of his 20 homers on the year while driving in 16 of his 64 runs.