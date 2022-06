Tellez went 2-for-4 with two two-run home runs in Sunday's victory over the Blue Jays.

Tellez sent Christian Yelich home on a first inning shot, then scored Willy Adames on another homer in the second. They were Tellez's 12th and 13th home runs and were his first homers with runners on base since May 20. The two-hit performance raised Tellez's batting average to .248 after he went hitless in his last two games.