The Brewers acquired Berroa from the Dodgers on Wednesday in exchange for cash considerations, optioned him to Triple-A Nashville and placed him on the 7-day injured list due to right shoulder bursitis, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Berroa has now been traded for the second time since May, as he previously went from the Blue Jays to the Dodgers. The 26-year-old has produced a .270/.358/.345 batting line with one home run and 20 stolen bases over 51 games at the Triple-A level in 2025. Berroa hasn't played in three weeks due to the shoulder issue, and it's unclear when he might be ready for game action.