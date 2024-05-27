Share Video

Myers pitched 4.1 innings Sunday against Boston, allowing one earned run on six hits and zero walks. He struck out four and did not factor into the decision.

The 25-year-old got his first start since being called up Tuesday, taking the place of Joe Ross (back) in the Brewers rotation. Myers pitched well, not allowing a home run for the first time in five starts this season and improving his shaky 10:8 K:BB ratio. With five Brewers starters on the IL, Myers could stick in the rotation for the time being, especially if he continues to pitch like he did Sunday.

