Myers pitched 4.1 innings Sunday against Boston, allowing one earned run on six hits and zero walks. He struck out four and did not factor into the decision.

The 25-year-old got his first start since being called up Tuesday, taking the place of Joe Ross (back) in the Brewers rotation. Myers pitched well, not allowing a home run for the first time in five starts this season and improving his shaky 10:8 K:BB ratio. With five Brewers starters on the IL, Myers could stick in the rotation for the time being, especially if he continues to pitch like he did Sunday.