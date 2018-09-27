Brewers' Travis Shaw: Drives in two in win over Cards

Shaw went 2-for-4 with two RBI in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Cardinals.

His RBI singles in the third and fifth innings proved to be all the offense Jhoulys Chacin and the Brewers' bullpen would need on the night. Shaw has had a rough September, hitting only .204 (11-for-54) in 22 games, but with a homer and four RBI in his last five games, his bat may be coming to life just in time for the playoffs.