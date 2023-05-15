site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brewers' Trevor Megill: Summoned from Triple-A
May 15, 2023
Brewers recalled Megill from Triple-A Nashville on Monday.
Megill was acquired via trade from the Twins at the end of April and is now set to make his debut with his new club. The 29-year-old has spent all of this season at the Triple-A level, holding a 9.95 ERA over 10 relief appearances.
