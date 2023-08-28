Megill threw two scoreless innings in Sunday's 10-6 victory over the Padres. He allowed three hits, struck out five batters and walked none.

Megill was tasked with getting the final six outs with the Brewers holding a four-run lead heading into the eighth inning, and although he gave up a trio of hits he got the job done. He does not occupy a key role in Milwaukee's bullpen, but he has been as stingy as they come since being recalled from Triple-A Nashville in mid-August, tossing 7.1 scoreless innings while posting a 0.68 WHIP and 13:0 K:BB over six appearances.