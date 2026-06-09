Brewers' Trevor Megill: Unavailable Monday with soreness

Brewers manager Pat Murphy said after Monday's extra-innings win over the Athletics that Megill was unavailable to pitch in the game due to "discomfort," Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Murphy did not offer any additional details regarding Megill's injury. Megill did battle a flexor strain in his right arm during the second half last season and was given a PRP injection over the winter, though there's no indication at this point that this is a recurrence of that injury. Abner Uribe is the favorite for saves in the Brewers' bullpen for as long as Megill is unavailable.