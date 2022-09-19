Taylor isn't starting Monday against the Mets.
Though he went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and two runs during Sunday's series finale against the Yankees, Taylor still appears to be behind Garrett Mitchell for work in center field. Taylor will head to the bench Monday for the third time in four games.
