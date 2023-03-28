Taylor (elbow) said Monday that he's hoping to be ready to join the Brewers by mid-May, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Taylor suffered a right elbow sprain just before reporting to camp in February and has not progressed as quickly as hoped, though he was recently cleared to begin a throwing program. The 29-year-old had been in line for regular starts in right field to open the 2023 campaign. Brian Anderson will probably now fill that role through for Milwaukee the first several weeks of the regular season.