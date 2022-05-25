Taylor went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Padres.
Taylor's big blast to left field in the sixth inning broke a 1-1 tie and proved to be the difference-making hit as the Brewers snapped the Padres' five-game winning streak. With Hunter Renfroe heading to the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a low-grade hamstring strain that will likely keep him out for around two weeks, Taylor should have a clear path to a near-everyday role in the short term in either the outfield or at designated hitter.
