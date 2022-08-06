Taylor went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and a walk in Friday's 5-1 win over the Reds.

Taylor padded the Brewers' lead with his second-inning blast, which was his second homer in his last six games. In that span, he's gone a meager 4-for-19 (.211) with three walks. The outfielder has matched his career-high 12 homers from 93 games last season in just 75 contests this year. He's added a stolen base, 39 RBI, 29 runs scored, 13 doubles, two triples and a .228/.280/.437 slash line. Taylor continues to see a majority of the playing time in center field over Jonathan Davis.