Taylor (concussion) appears likely to return during the Brewers' series against the Giants that begins July 14, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Taylor has been on the 7-day concussion injured list since Sunday, but he'll presumably need to spend more than the minimum amount of time on the shelf. The 28-year-old will work on ramping up his workload over the next few days before potentially returning to the active roster shortly before the All-Star break.