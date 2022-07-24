Taylor is out of the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Rockies.
Taylor missed three weeks with a concussion but returned to action for Milwaukee on Friday, and he'll take a seat Sunday after going 2-for-9 with an RBI and three strikeouts in the past two games. Jonathan Davis will man center field and bat ninth.
