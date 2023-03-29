Taylor (elbow) was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
The move is retroactive to March 27, but Taylor is not expected to be ready to join the Brewers until May as he recovers from a right elbow sprain. He had just resumed on-field work as spring training came to an end.
