Taylor is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Pirates.

Make it back-to-back absences from the lineup for Taylor; a pinch-hit single and a run scored off the bench Friday weren't enough to get him back in there. Taylor ended June with just a .205/.279/.462 line in his final 11 games of the month, though it's still surprising to see him sitting, as most expected Taylor to get a long look after Lorenzo Cain was designated for assignment. It's possible manager Craig Counsell just wants to keep Jonathan Davis fresh.