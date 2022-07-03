The Brewers placed Taylor on the 7-day concussion injured list Sunday.
Catcher Pedro Severino (suspension) was reinstated from the restricted list and will replace Taylor on the 26-man active roster, but Taylor's move to the IL should free up more playing time in the outfield for both Jace Peterson and Jonathan Davis. The two players had previously been working in a platoon in the outfield while Hunter Renfroe (calf) has been on the IL. Since Taylor's stint on the IL is retroactive to Saturday, he'll be eligible for activation as soon as July 9.