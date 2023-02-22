Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Wednesday that Taylor is expected to miss approximately two weeks after suffering a right elbow sprain, Sophia Minnaert of Bally Sports Wisconsin reports.

Taylor will be forced to miss the start of spring training while nursing the injury, but he should still be able to get plenty of reps before Opening Day on March 30. The outfielder has seen his role increase each season of his four-year career with the Brewers, starting 120 games last year while producing a .233 average, 17 home runs, 51 RBI, 49 runs and three stolen bases over 373 at-bats.