Taylor (elbow) has progressed to doing on-field work, including hitting, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Brewers manager Craig Counsell indicated Wednesday that Taylor might even be a little ahead of his mid-May timetable at this point. The 29-year-old is projected to receive most of the playing time in right field for the Brewers once he makes it back from his elbow injury.
