Taylor went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Monday's 2-0 win over the Cardinals.
Taylor took Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas deep in the fifth inning, and that homer was all the run support Corbin Burnes needed. In his last nine games, Taylor has gone 7-for-30 (.233), but he's hit safely in six of those contests. The 28-year-old is poised for a regular role in center field with Lorenzo Cain designated for assignment over the weekend. Taylor is slashing .227/.273/.420 with seven homers, 27 RBI, 17 runs scored, a stolen base, 12 doubles and a triple in 194 plate appearances. While his spot in the lineup is safe, he shouldn't be expected to hit above the bottom third of the order.
