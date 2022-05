Taylor is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds.

Taylor went 4-for-16 with a walk, a run and two RBI across the last four games, but he'll bow out of the lineup for the series finale with Jace Peterson getting a look in left field. While Andrew McCutchen (illness) is on the COVID-19 injured list, Taylor looks like he'll continue to serve as his primary replacement in the outfield or at designated hitter.