Taylor is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Pirates.

With the Brewers electing to give one of their big trade-deadline pickups, outfield prospect Esteury Ruiz, more time to develop at Triple-A Nashville, Taylor looks like he'll stick as Milwaukee's primary option in center field. Jonathan Davis will draw the start at the position Thursday, but that's likely a byproduct of manager Craig Counsell electing to extend Taylor some rest for the day game after a night game.