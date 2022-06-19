Taylor will start in center field and bat eighth in Sunday's game against the Reds.

Taylor was recently on the bench for consecutive games Wednesday and Thursday against the Mets, but the Brewers' decision to designate Lorenzo Cain for assignment means that Taylor should have an even clearer path to steady playing time in the outfield moving forward. The 28-year-old will stick in the lineup Sunday for the third straight contest, despite having posted an underwhelming .434 OPS thus far in June.