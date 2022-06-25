Taylor went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Friday's 9-4 loss to the Blue Jays.

Taylor has five hits in his last five games, but three of those knocks have left the yard as the outfielder has rediscovered his power swing. He went deep in the seventh inning of Friday's contest, though it was too late to make an impact. Taylor is now slashing .231/.281/.441 with nine homers, 31 RBI, 21 runs scored, a stolen base, 12 doubles and a triple through 210 plate appearances.