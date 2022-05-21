Taylor went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Friday's victory over the Nationals.
Taylor picked up his second multi-hit game of the season Wednesday, and he followed that up by knocking in a season-high three runs in Friday's contest. While Taylor has not been hitting all that much, he has been playing regularly, starting each of the last six games the Brewers played.
