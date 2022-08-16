Taylor is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Dodgers.
Taylor doubled in Monday's contest, but he is also hitting just .217 (18-for-83) in 26 games since June 25, so manager Craig Counsell decided to hold him out for the second time in three days. Jonathan Davis will cover center field for the Brewers on Tuesday night.
