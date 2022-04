Taylor went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Sunday's victory over the Cardinals.

Taylor went just 2-for-18 over his first six games of the season, but he matched the hit total in Sunday's game alone and also knocked in his first two runs of the season. Taylor does not occupy a starting spot on the Brewers' depth chart, but he has seen ample action early, starting six of the 10 games the Brewers have played to date.