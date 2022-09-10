Taylor went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in Friday's loss against the Reds.
Taylor was responsible for Milwaukee's only runs of the game, sending himself and Luis Urias home on a two-run shot in the third inning. It was his 16th homer of the year and his third this month. The outfielder is off to a much better month than his last one, slashing .278/.316/.833 in 18 at-bats. One issue that still persists for Taylor is his strikeouts. He has more strikeouts than hits and walks combined for this month, limiting his upside in batting average. Since beginning the month with a .219 batting average, he is up to just .224 despite going 5-for-18.