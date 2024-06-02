Contreras is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Contreras started Milwaukee's first 58 games of the season (47 at catcher, 11 at designated hitter), but he'll receive a well-deserved day off Sunday versus Chicago. He's been an MVP candidate early in 2024 with eight homers, 44 RBI, 48 runs, four steals and a .322/.394/.498 slash line. Gary Sanchez is working behind the plate Sunday for the Brewers.
More News
-
Brewers' William Contreras: Late addition to lineup•
-
Brewers' William Contreras: Records fourth steal•
-
Brewers' William Contreras: Belts big three-run blast•
-
Brewers' William Contreras: Drives in four•
-
Brewers' William Contreras: Scores three times in win•
-
Brewers' William Contreras: Goes yard, scores three times•