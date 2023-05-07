Contreras went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Giants.
Contreras opened the scoring in the second inning with his blast off Ross Stripling. This was Contreras' first multi-hit effort since April 24 -- he'd gone 4-for-27 over eight games prior to Sunday's breakout. The catcher is up to two homers, 10 RBI, 12 runs scored and seven doubles while slashing .289/.373/.423 through 110 plate appearances this season.
