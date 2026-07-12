Brewers' William Contreras: Idle for series finale

Contreras is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates.

Even though he was rested for the second game of Saturday's doubleheader, Contreras will get another breather Sunday in the Brewers' final game before the All-Star break. Gary Sanchez will step in behind the dish as a replacement for Contreras, who will make his third appearance in the Midsummer Classic on Tuesday in Philadelphia after slashing .282/.344/.398 with nine home runs, one stolen base, 53 RBI and 48 runs in 89 first-half games.