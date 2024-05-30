Contreras went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Wednesday's 10-6 win over the Cubs.

Contreras has been held hitless just five times over 26 games in May, going 31-for-104 (.298) for the month. The catcher is up to a .323/.394/.509 slash line with eight home runs, four steals, 43 RBI, 45 runs scored, 15 doubles and a triple of 55 contests, so this month has actually been a bit of a cool-off compared to how he started the season. He's been able to have an everyday role between catcher and designated hitter as one of the best overall batters in baseball this season.