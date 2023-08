Adames went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's victory over Minnesota.

Adames connected on a Bailey Ober changeup in the first inning for the shortstop's 20th long ball of the season. the home run was his second in his last three games and marked his fourth consecutive contest with an RBI. Over his last four appearances, Adames is 8-for-17 (.471) with six RBI.