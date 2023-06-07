Milwaukee activated Adames from the 7-day concussion injured list Wednesday.
Adames is set to return for the Brewers on Wednesday night against the Orioles, less than two weeks after getting struck hard by an errant foul tip while he was sitting in the dugout. Brice Turang has been sent out to Triple-A Nashville in a corresponding roster move.
