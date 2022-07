Adames went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 4-3 win over the Pirates on Friday.

Adames went deep for his 17th home run of the season to help power the Brewers to victory. The 26-year-old shortstop is slashing a meager .167/.286/.333 with only four hits in July. Despite struggling to make contact and get on base this year, Adames is well on pace to set career highs in home runs and RBI.