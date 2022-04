Adames went 2-for-5 with a double, a two-run home run and a second run scored in Friday's 11-1 win over the Cubs.

The Brewers smacked 10 extra-base hits including six homers on the night, with Adames providing more than his share of the slugging. The shortstop is only batting .225 through 21 games, but he's delivering his expected power numbers with five home runs and 14 RBI.