Adames went 1-for-3 with a grand slam, three runs scored and a a pair of walks against the Cubs on Wednesday.

The Brewers trailed 7-0 in the first inning but stormed back with 15 unanswered runs, highlighted by Adames' blast off Tommy Nance in the fourth inning. It was the second homer in the last three games for Adames, who is slashing .280/.362/.523 in 132 at-bats since being acquired from Tampa Bay in May. The 25-year-old has gone yard three times in his last six games while showing much-improved plate discipline with seven walks during that stretch.