Adames went 2-for-4 with a double, four RBI and a run scored in an 8-7 loss to the Pirates on Wednesday.

Adames came up with two timely two-RBI hits to keep the Brewers in the back-and-forth contest. Adames now has 61 RBI on the season. The total marks a new career high despite hitting only .225 and reaching base at a poor .292 clip.