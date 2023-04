Adames went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored during Friday's 4-0 win against the Cardinals.

The 27-year-old closed out the scoring with his first long ball of the season during the seventh inning Friday. It was also Adames' first extra-base hit of the campaign, but he still has a solid .280/.367/.400 slash line with four RBI and six runs through 30 plate appearances.