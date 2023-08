Adames went 4-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Saturday's victory over the Rangers.

Adames drove home Carlos Santana with a single in the top of the third to put the Brewers up 2-0 and then led off the sixth with a solo homer to extend the lead. The shortstop reached base five times in the contest while tallying four hits for just the second time this season. Adames has now recorded at least three hits in back-to-back games, raising his batting average to .213 in the process.