Adames (ankle) relayed that he's optimistic he'll be ready to return from the 10-day injured list when first eligible in Thursday's series opener in St. Louis, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. "There's a lot of tests that I have to pass to prove to them I'm good enough to play on Thursday, but the work that we're putting in, we're going to have a really good chance of being ready for Thursday," Adames said.

Since landing on the IL on Wednesday due to the high left ankle sprain, Adames has been able to some hitting and straight-line running without pain, but the Brewers want to ensure he has regained full lateral movement before activating him. Adames is scheduled to run the bases Tuesday, and if all goes well, he could test out his lateral movement in the field Wednesday. Even if being ready to go for Thursday's game proves to be too ambitious, Adames would still have a shot at returning later in the weekend in St. Louis.