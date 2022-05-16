Manager Craig Counsell said Monday that Adames (ankle) could require a trip to the injured list, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Adames underwent X-rays that came back negative Sunday, but he's still feeling sore and will visit with team doctors Monday night. He's out of the lineup for Monday's game against Atlanta, but the team could choose to give him additional time to recover. If Adames requires a trip to the injured list, Luis Urias and Mike Brosseau would likely see additional time at shortstop, while Pablo Reyes would be a candidate to join the major-league roster.